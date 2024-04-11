 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
NASCAR Cup Series Test
Dr. Diandra: Short tracks stymie NASCAR’s Next Gen race car
Augusta National Archive
Jack Nicklaus talks about the time he ‘almost killed’ Masters co-founders with shank

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fcbars_240411.jpg
Bayern must beat Arsenal to save their season
nbc_pst_arsavl_240411.jpg
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?
nbc_soc_olytop10_6_lloyd_240411.jpg
No. 6: Lloyd, US win gold in extra time in Beijing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
NASCAR Cup Series Test
Dr. Diandra: Short tracks stymie NASCAR’s Next Gen race car
Augusta National Archive
Jack Nicklaus talks about the time he ‘almost killed’ Masters co-founders with shank

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fcbars_240411.jpg
Bayern must beat Arsenal to save their season
nbc_pst_arsavl_240411.jpg
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?
nbc_soc_olytop10_6_lloyd_240411.jpg
No. 6: Lloyd, US win gold in extra time in Beijing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Liverpool should make easy work of Crystal Palace

April 11, 2024 12:09 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola expect Liverpool to get back on track at home against Crystal Palace after their stumble in Manchester.
Up Next
nbc_pst_arsavl_240411.jpg
11:41
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvmu_240410.jpg
11:46
Every touch: Salah rescues vital point v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soneverytouchvnf_240410.jpg
6:54
Every touch: Son nabs assist as Spurs sink Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mainooeverytouchvliv_240410.jpg
8:47
Every touch: Mainoo dazzles, nets stunner v. Reds
Now Playing
nbc_pl_havertzeverytouchvbha_240410.jpg
8:16
Every touch: Havertz leads Arsenal romp v. BHA
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmuvliv_240409.jpg
8:52
PL RAW: Man United keep Liverpool off summit
Now Playing
GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
12:06
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
6:06
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
4:05
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totnotlites_240407.jpg
12:32
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Forest Matchweek 32
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuchehl_240407.jpg
12:22
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Chelsea MWK 32
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuche_mcburniegoal_240407.jpg
2:11
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
Now Playing