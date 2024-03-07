Watch Now
Will victor of Liverpool-Man City win PL title?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the potential title-decider at Anfield, where Liverpool host Manchester City in a top-two showdown.
Up Next
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW28
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW28
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 28 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Villans, Spurs jockey for vital top-four advantage
Villans, Spurs jockey for vital top-four advantage
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to a huge match in the race for Champions League qualification, as Aston Villa and Tottenham put their top-four hopes on the line in their Premier League clash.
Key head-to-head battles in Liverpool v. Man City
Key head-to-head battles in Liverpool v. Man City
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down the biggest tactical matchups when Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns at Anfield.
Watkins playing with ‘full confidence’ for Villa
Watkins playing with 'full confidence' for Villa
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis analyze Aston Villa's 3-2 win over Luton Town, led by Ollie Watkin's brace at Kenilworth Road.
Man City deliver Man United reality check
Man City deliver Man United reality check
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis recap Manchester City's dominant display in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
Luton Town 'getting found out too often' in PL
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Karen Carney examine Luton Town's defensive struggles against an attack-minded Aston Villa side that exposed the Hatters' vulnerabilities in Matchweek 27.
Man City were ‘dominant’ in 3-1 win v. Man United
Man City were 'dominant' in 3-1 win v. Man United
Leon Osman and Karen Carney share their thoughts and key takeaways from Manchester City's impressive 3-1 comeback win against Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
Unpacking Liverpool's controversial win v. Forest
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe debate over the finish in Liverpool's controversial 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
Man City played at ‘warp speed’ v. Man United
Man City played at 'warp speed' v. Man United
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, the latter of who controlled most of the match against a defensive Red Devils side.
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
'Pressure mounting' on Pochettino at Chelsea
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe discuss the job Mauricio Pochettino is doing in his first season in charge at Chelsea, and debate over his future at the club as pressure continues to grow from a disgruntled fan base.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 27.