Longstaff's brace gives Newcastle lead v. Hatters
Sean Longstaff follows up Anthony Gordon's saved shot and scores his second goal of the first half to give the Magpies a 2-1 lead against Luton Town at St. James' Park.
Barkley makes it 2-2 for Luton Town v. Newcastle
Ross Barkley's effort is rewarded with a simple tap-in finish to get the Hatters back on level terms against Newcastle before halftime at St. James' Park.
Buonanotte drills Brighton 3-0 ahead of Palace
Facundo Buonanotte scores Brighton second goal in less than a minute to give the Seagulls a commanding 3-0 lead over Crystal Palace in the first half at the Amex.
Hinshelwood puts Brighton 2-0 in front of Palace
Jack Hinshelwood lofts his header into the back of the net to double Brighton's lead against Crystal Palace at the Amex.
Muniz’s chip gives Fulham 2-0 lead against Burnley
Rodrigo Muniz's cheeky chip gets just enough air on it to beat James Trafford to give Fulham a two-goal cushion against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Osho equalizes for Luton Town against Newcastle
Gabriel Osho's header crosses the goal line as puts the Hatters on level terms against Newcastle in the first half at St. James' Park.
Palhinha’s silences Turf Moor to give Fulham lead
Joao Palhinha gets Fulham on the board with a header off a set piece to give the Cottagers a 1-0 lead over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Longstaff scores Newcastle’s opener v. Luton Town
Sean Longstaff sends the Geordies into hysterics with a first-time finish to give Newcastle an early lead against Luton Town at St. James' Park.
Dunk heads Brighton ahead of Crystal Palace
Brighton take the lead in just under three minutes as Lewis Dunk rises up and heads the Seagulls in front of Crystal Palace at the Amex.
Vicario ‘wasn’t tough enough’ against Everton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park and discuss Guglielmo Vicario's performance for Spurs.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Tottenham Matchweek 23
Richarlison's brace for Tottenham wasn't enough to take down his former team as Everton salvage a point thanks to an injury-time equalizer at Goodison Park.
Branthwaite makes it 2-2 for Everton v. Tottenham
Jarrad Branthwaite's injury-time equalizer saves a point for Everton against Tottenham at Goodison Park.