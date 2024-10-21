Watch Now
Man City will have options if Guardiola leaves
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss the latest news regarding Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City and Eddie Howe's future at Newcastle.
Debating England’s hire of Tuchel as new manager
Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham share their opinions on England hiring Thomas Tuchel as their new manager.
Jones ‘deserves a little run’ in Liverpool’s team
Robbie Earle explains why Curtis Jones is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield.
Sa is an ‘underappreciated’ goalkeeper at Wolves
Robbie Mustoe explains why Jose Sa is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Wolves despite a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.
Analyzing Jones’ winner for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to dissect how Curtis Jones was able to get so open inside the Chelsea box to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Lowe Down: Liverpool made a statement v. Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 8, including her thoughts on Liverpool v. Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's future at the end of the season, and more.
Slot: Chelsea have given us ‘hardest’ test so far
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shares his thoughts on his side's narrow 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Partey: Arsenal ‘have to stick together’
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Thomas Partey after Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality in Matchweek 8.
PL Update: Liverpool edge past Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Sunday's slate of action including Manchester City's close call against Wolves and Liverpool's exhilarating win over Chelsea.
Jones shares takeaways from 2-1 win v. Chelsea
Curtis Jones speaks to the media following Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 8
Liverpool return to the top of the table following an entertaining back-and-forth battle against Chelsea, where the Reds outlasted the Blues in a 2-1 victory at Anfield in Matchweek 8.
Liverpool outlast Chelsea in thrilling 2-1 win
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's nail-biting 2-1 win over Chelsea in an entertaining battle at Anfield in Matchweek 8.