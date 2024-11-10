Watch Now
Man City, Arsenal feeling pressure in PL
Gary Neville discusses the latest with Manchester City and Arsenal, explaining why both teams must live up to high expectations in a competitive Premier League.
Up Next
Barnes’ goal seals the victory for Newcastle
Barnes' goal seals the victory for Newcastle
Harvey Barnes finishes in the box to put Newcastle up 3-1 and earn a strong victory against Nottingham Forest.
Garnacho’s superb finish puts United up 3-0
Garnacho's superb finish puts United up 3-0
Alejandro Garnacho connects with a beauty from outside the box to seal the victory for Manchester United over Leicester City at Old Trafford.
Joelinton goes off the post to put Newcastle up
Joelinton goes off the post to put Newcastle up
Joelinton connects with a beautiful left-footed strike to put Newcastle up 2-1 against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 11.
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score
Bentancur heads Tottenham within one score
Rodrigo Bentancur gets in front of the defense and connects with a strong header to bring Tottenham within one goal of Ipswich Town.
Isak brings Newcastle level with Forest
Isak brings Newcastle level with Forest
Alexander Isak finds the ball off the corner kick and tied the match for Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 11.
Kristiansen’s own goal puts Man United up 2-0
Kristiansen's own goal puts Man United up 2-0
Bruno Fernandes applies the pressure but Victor Kristianse's own goal puts the ball in the back of the net to double Manchester United's lead over Leicester City.
Delap doubles Ipswich Town’s lead v. Tottenham
Delap doubles Ipswich Town's lead v. Tottenham
Liam Delap takes advantage of some good fortune to put Ipswich Town up 2-0 in what has become a wild day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Murillo scores his first-ever professional goal
Murillo scores his first-ever professional goal
Murillo capitalizes on the corner kick to give Nottingham Forest the lead over Newcastle at the City Ground.
Szmodics’ overhead kick puts Ipswich on the board
Szmodics' overhead kick puts Ipswich on the board
Sammie Szmodics connects with an overhead kick to kickstart Ipswich Town against Tottenham in Matchweek 11.
Fernandes’ world-class finish gives Man U the lead
Fernandes' world-class finish gives Man U the lead
Bruno Fernandes makes perfect contact from just inside the box to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Leicester City in Matchweek 11.
Brothers share Arsenal fandom at PL Fan Fest
Brothers share Arsenal fandom at PL Fan Fest
This week's Barclays Supporter Spotlight features brothers Denys and Steven Gomez, who proved their fandom by being first in line at the Premier League Nashville Fan Fest.