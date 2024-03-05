 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Simona Halep’s doping ban reduced, cleared to play
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas win
Callum McLaren.png
Callum Ilott will replace David Malukas at St. Pete for Arrow McLaren IndyCar team

Top Clips

GettyImages-2053468253_copy__860010.jpg
Watkins playing with ‘full confidence’ for Villa
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240305.jpg
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
nbc_pl_genxgparta_240305.jpg
Man City were ‘dominant’ in 3-1 win v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Simona Halep’s doping ban reduced, cleared to play
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas win
Callum McLaren.png
Callum Ilott will replace David Malukas at St. Pete for Arrow McLaren IndyCar team

Top Clips

GettyImages-2053468253_copy__860010.jpg
Watkins playing with ‘full confidence’ for Villa
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240305.jpg
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
nbc_pl_genxgparta_240305.jpg
Man City were ‘dominant’ in 3-1 win v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Man City deliver Man United reality check

March 5, 2024 10:48 AM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis recap Manchester City's dominant display in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Up Next
GettyImages-2053468253_copy__860010.jpg
7:12
Watkins playing with ‘full confidence’ for Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240305.jpg
9:26
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgparta_240305.jpg
21:20
Man City were ‘dominant’ in 3-1 win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240305.jpg
7:30
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmanderby_240305.jpg
20:25
Man City played at ‘warp speed’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieschelsea_240305.jpg
3:45
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw27_240305.jpg
4:40
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmcvmu_240305.jpg
7:52
PL RAW: Manchester City outclass Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wonderkidwatchmw27_240305.jpg
6:37
Wonderkid Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
Now Playing
nbc_pl_odegaardeverytouchvshu_240305.jpg
16:15
Every touch: Odegaard dazzles against Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_havertzeverytouchvshu_240305.jpg
9:54
Every touch: Havertz punishes Blades in 6-0 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240304.jpg
7:55
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout
Now Playing