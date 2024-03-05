Watch Now
Man City deliver Man United reality check
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis recap Manchester City's dominant display in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Watkins playing with ‘full confidence’ for Villa
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis analyze Aston Villa's 3-2 win over Luton Town, led by Ollie Watkin's brace at Kenilworth Road.
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Karen Carney examine Luton Town's defensive struggles against an attack-minded Aston Villa side that exposed the Hatters' vulnerabilities in Matchweek 27.
Man City were ‘dominant’ in 3-1 win v. Man United
Leon Osman and Karen Carney share their thoughts and key takeaways from Manchester City's impressive 3-1 comeback win against Manchester United at the Etihad in Matchweek 27.
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe debate over the finish in Liverpool's controversial 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
Man City played at ‘warp speed’ v. Man United
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, the latter of who controlled most of the match against a defensive Red Devils side.
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe discuss the job Mauricio Pochettino is doing in his first season in charge at Chelsea, and debate over his future at the club as pressure continues to grow from a disgruntled fan base.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 27.
PL RAW: Manchester City outclass Manchester United
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Etihad, where Phil Foden reminded their city neighbors that Manchester is blue.
Wonderkid Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
Watch all the highlights from the Premier League's highly-touted wonderkids during Matchweek 27.
Every touch: Odegaard dazzles against Blades
Watch every touch from Martin Odegaard after Arsenal's midfield maestro orchestrated the Gunners in a 6-0 rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 27.
Every touch: Havertz punishes Blades in 6-0 win
Watch every touch from Kai Havertz after the Arsenal forward helped lead the Gunners to a 6-0 drubbing of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 27.