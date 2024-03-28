 Skip navigation
Which battles will decide Man City v. Arsenal?

March 28, 2024 11:54 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards highlight the key matchups that could determine the victor in Manchester City and Arsenal's titanic showdown at the Etihad.
Up Next
nbc_pst_mcars_240328.jpg
11:25
Do Arsenal hold a key advantage over Man City?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_livbha_240328.jpg
8:30
Liverpool favored in likely goal fest v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_titleracesofar_240327.jpg
6:01
The story of the 2023-24 PL title race so far
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
17:09
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
20:59
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_240319.jpg
10:48
Examining the Champions League qualification race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_parta_240319.jpg
27:48
Wright: Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partcv2_240319.jpg
10:20
Forest’s points deduction ‘could cost them dearly’
Now Playing
nbc_pst_forestrelegationzone_240319.jpg
8:47
PL relegation predictions after Forest’s deduction
Now Playing
nbc_pst_championship_240319.jpg
12:49
Who will be promoted to Premier League in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_titlerace_240319.jpg
10:48
Who holds edge in races for PL title, CL berths?
Now Playing
nbc_2robbies_fulhamtot_240319.jpg
11:18
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Now Playing