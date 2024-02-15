Watch Now
Do Chelsea have any hope v. in-rhythm Man City?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Chelsea's tall task in the Blues' trip to the Etihad to challenge Manchester City, who haven't in any competition since early December.
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW25
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 26 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
‘Crazy’ to say anyone but Man City is PL favorite
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola try to make the case for any other team deserving the label of Premier League title favorites.
Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ paid dividends v. West Ham
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis take an in-depth look into Arsenal's performance in a 6-0 victory over West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Arsenal ‘in the mix’ for Premier League title
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood analyze Arsenal's 6-0 drubbing of West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Hojlund finally playing with ‘confidence’
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood review Manchester United's tightly-contested win over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 24.
Analyzing Spurs’ late goals scored and conceded
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior analyze both of Tottenham's late goals scored and goals conceded, the club's decision leaders on the pitch. and Ange Postecoglou's recruitment.
Assessing Man United’s chances of finishing Top 4
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis discuss Paul Scholes' comments about Manchester United and debate over their chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.
West Ham’s loss to Arsenal was ‘a demolition’
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis break down West Ham's lackluster performance in a 6-0 loss to Arsenal at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton and discuss the level of impact Erling Haaland made with another dominant performance in front of goal.
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley at Anfield and discuss how Liverpool were able to use the offensive firepower on their bench to secure three points.
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Arsenal's huge win over West Ham, if the game exemplified old football v. new football, and more.