Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Front Row Motorsports reaches technical alliance with Team Penske
Maria Sakkari
Maria Sakkari’s coach says they are splitting up after 6 years working together
Jenson Brooksby
Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced; can play in March

Top Clips

nbc_pst_upanddown_240215.jpg
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW25
nbc_pst_portoars_240215.jpg
How will Arsenal fare in new test against Porto?
nbc_pst_plfavs_240215.jpg
‘Crazy’ to say anyone but Man City is PL favorite

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_pst_upanddown_240215.jpg
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW25
nbc_pst_portoars_240215.jpg
How will Arsenal fare in new test against Porto?
nbc_pst_plfavs_240215.jpg
‘Crazy’ to say anyone but Man City is PL favorite

Watch Now

Do Chelsea have any hope v. in-rhythm Man City?

February 15, 2024 11:52 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Chelsea's tall task in the Blues' trip to the Etihad to challenge Manchester City, who haven't in any competition since early December.
nbc_pst_upanddown_240215.jpg
16:42
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW25
nbc_pst_plfavs_240215.jpg
11:40
‘Crazy’ to say anyone but Man City is PL favorite
nbc_pl_kwparta_240213.jpg
23:17
Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ paid dividends v. West Ham
nbc_pl_xgparta_240213.jpg
25:39
Arsenal ‘in the mix’ for Premier League title
nbc_pl_xgpartb_240213.jpg
14:42
Hojlund finally playing with ‘confidence’
nbc_pl_xgpartc_240213.jpg
7:34
Analyzing Spurs’ late goals scored and conceded
nbc_pl_kwpartc_240213.jpg
14:47
Assessing Man United’s chances of finishing Top 4
nbc_pl_kwpartb_240213.jpg
9:44
West Ham’s loss to Arsenal was ‘a demolition’
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_240213.jpg
4:01
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_240213.jpg
11:27
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
nbc_pl_2robmoyesarsenal_240213.jpg
11:30
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
nbc_pl_2robmu_240213.jpg
10:59
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
