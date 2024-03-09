 Skip navigation
Top News

Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Best Bets, March 9: Houston vs Kansas, Vermont vs Albany
Blue Bay LPGA - Round Three
L. Ko shares 54-hole lead in China, in bid for LPGA HOF
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 18 Hall Of Fame Showcase - Iona vs Vermont
College Basketball Conference Tournament Best Bets, American East, ASun: Vermont, Stetson

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_240309.jpg
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. Everton
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayrd3_240309.jpg
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
nbc_wcbb_clarkcompvpsu_240308.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark runs through Penn State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rashford's penalty makes it 2-0 for Man United

March 9, 2024 08:08 AM
For the second time in the first half, Alejandro Garnacho is brought down inside the box for a penalty. Marcus Rashford steps up and tucks away his effort from the spot to double Manchester United's lead against Everton.
