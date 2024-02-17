Watch Now
Odegaard drills Arsenal 1-0 in front of Burnley
Martin Odegaard fires the Gunners in front of Burnley in the opening minutes of the first half at Turf Moor.
Up Next
Klopp assesses Liverpool’s injuries v. Brentford
Klopp assesses Liverpool's injuries v. Brentford
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 4-1 win over Brentford and discusses the multiple injuries suffered at the Gtech in Matchweek 25.
Liverpool’s quality evident in win v. Brentford
Liverpool's quality evident in win v. Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's 4-1 rout of Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 25.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 25
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 25
Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool early against Brentford, and the Reds never looked back in a dominant 4-1 victory over the Bees at the Gtech in Matchweek 25.
Gakpo makes it 4-1 for Liverpool against Brentford
Gakpo makes it 4-1 for Liverpool against Brentford
The rout is on as Cody Gakpo gives Liverpool a commanding 4-1 lead over Brentford late in the second half at the Gtech.
Toney pulls one back for Brentford v. Liverpool
Toney pulls one back for Brentford v. Liverpool
Ivan Toney's finish gives Brentford hope late in the second half as the Bees now trail Liverpool 3-1 at the Gtech.
Salah slots home Liverpool’s third v. Brentford
Salah slots home Liverpool's third v. Brentford
Mohamed Salah outmuscles the Brentford defense and makes it 3-0 for Liverpool against the Bees in the second half at the Gtech.
Mac Allister doubles Liverpool’s lead v. Brentford
Mac Allister doubles Liverpool's lead v. Brentford
Mohamed Salah puts Alexis Mac Allister in on goal where the Argentinian midfielder tucks away Liverpool's second goal of the match against Brentford at the Gtech.
Nunez chips Liverpool 1-0 in front of Brentford
Nunez chips Liverpool 1-0 in front of Brentford
Diogo Jota's header puts Darwin Nunez through on goal where he perfectly executes the finish with a chip into the Brentford goal to give Liverpool an early lead at the Gtech.
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW25
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW25
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 26 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Do Chelsea have any hope v. in-rhythm Man City?
Do Chelsea have any hope v. in-rhythm Man City?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Chelsea's tall task in the Blues' trip to the Etihad to challenge Manchester City, who haven't in any competition since early December.
‘Crazy’ to say anyone but Man City is PL favorite
'Crazy' to say anyone but Man City is PL favorite
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola try to make the case for any other team deserving the label of Premier League title favorites.