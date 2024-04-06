 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Martinsville Speedway Cup results: William Byron wins
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
William Byron wins Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
South Carolina vs Iowa 87-75 Final: Recap, highlights, stats & storylines from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship

Top Clips

GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
nbc_cyc_parisroublaix_240407.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Martinsville Speedway Cup results: William Byron wins
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
William Byron wins Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
South Carolina vs Iowa 87-75 Final: Recap, highlights, stats & storylines from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship

Top Clips

GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
nbc_cyc_parisroublaix_240407.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Odegaard excited for Bayern Munich showdown

April 6, 2024 04:20 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard following the Gunners' 3-0 win over Brighton at the Amex in Matchweek 31, and previews the Gunners' Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.
Up Next
GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
12:06
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
6:06
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_240407.jpg
4:05
Main takeaways from PL Fan Fest in Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totnotlites_240407.jpg
12:32
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Forest Matchweek 32
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuchehl_240407.jpg
12:22
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Chelsea MWK 32
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuche_mcburniegoal_240407.jpg
2:11
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totporrogoal_240407.jpg
1:12
Porro’s volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvandevengoal_240407.jpg
1:40
Van de Ven’s rocket gives Spurs the lead v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuche_maduekegoal_240407.jpg
1:36
Madueke powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfwoodgoal_240407.jpg
1:02
Wood equalizes for Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfmurilloowlgoal_240407.jpg
1:25
Murillo’s own goal gives Tottenham a 1-0 v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuche_boglegoal_240407.jpg
1:13
Bogle blasts Sheffield United level v. Chelsea
Now Playing