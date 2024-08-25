Watch Now
Cunha buries Wolves' equalizer against Chelsea
Moises Caicedo is dispossessed and Chelsea get punished on the break, courtesy of Matheus Cunha's powerful finish past Robert Sanchez.
Jackson heads Chelsea in front of Wolves
Nicolas Jackson gives Chelsea a dream start not even two minutes into their match against Wolves at the Molineux.
Ornstein: Sterling stripped of his number at CHE
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to detail the latest transfer news surrounding Chelsea and their current situation with Raheem Sterling, plus updates on Manchester United's Jaden Sancho and Scott McTominay.
Examining Chelsea’s squad depth under Maresca
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth discussion regarding Chelsea's squad and the amount of quality that the club has under Enzo Maresca's tutelage.
Trossard: Win over Villa is ‘perfect’ for Arsenal
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Leandro Trossard following Arsenal's 2-0 win against Aston Villa, where Trossard opened the scoring just moments after coming on off the bench.
PL Update: Arsenal outclass Aston Villa
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday where Brighton stole three points against Man United, Man City outmuscled Ipswich Town, and Arsenal outlasted Aston Villa.
Trossard: Raya ‘kept us in the game’ v. Villa
Leandro Trossard joins the Sky Sports desk following Arsenal's 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ shines through v. Villa
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's impressive performance against Aston Villa to keep pace with the top of the table in Matchweek 2.
Raya: Arsenal ‘worked together’ to defeat Villa
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya reacts to his side's 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 2.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 2
Relive Aston Villa's Matchweek 2 showdown against Arsenal, where the Gunners were able to escape Villa Park with all three points thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey.
Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead against Aston Villa
Thomas Partey drills a long-range effort past Emiliano Martinez to make it 2-0 for the Gunners against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Trossard nets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
Just moments after coming on the pitch, Leandro Trossard gives Arsenal their breakthrough against Aston Villa at Villa Park.