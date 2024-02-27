Watch Now
Wonderkid Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 26
Watch all the highlights from the Premier League's highly-touted wonderkids during Matchweek 26.
Fulham expose Manchester United’s disorganization
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Mina Rzouki react to Manchester United's abysmal showing against Fulham, where the Red Devils lost 2-1 to the Cottagers at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Saka ‘has been unbelievable’ for Arsenal
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Mina Rzouki reflect on Arsenal's 4-1 rout of Newcastle and debate over what makes Mikel Arteta's side such a force to be reckoned with this season.
Pochettino, Chelsea played too safe v. Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood, and Mina Rzouki have a roundtable discussion regarding Liverpool's victory against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.
Toney, Owen detail what it’s like as a PL striker
Michael Owen catches up with Brentford striker Ivan Toney to discuss the specifics of his game, his approach to the Premier League, and what it's like being a lead man for the Bees.
Analyzing Arsenal’s 4-1 rout of Newcastle United
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves share their key takeaways from Arsenal's dominant victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Hargreaves: Man United ‘were terrible’ v. Fulham
Matt Holland and Owen Hargreaves break down Manchester United's subpar performance against Fulham in a 2-1 loss to the Cottagers at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Kicks and Culture: Black America’s love for PL
In this episode of PL Stories, Aaron Dolores sits down with Tim Howard and meets with Black Americans to discover how the Premier League plays its part in the intersection of the beautiful game and Black culture.
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 26.
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss their key takeaways from Manchester City's 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 26.
Arsenal ‘almost perfect’ in 4-1 win v. Newcastle
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates in Matchweek 26.
Every touch: Bowen is Irons hat-trick hero v. Bees
Watch every single touch from Jarrod Bowen's three-goal night against Brentford, which lifted West Ham to their first victory of 2024 after a six-game drought to start the new year.