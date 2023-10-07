Watch Now
McTominay at a loss for words after Brentford win
Manchester United's hero Scott McTominay shares his emotions following his game-winning performance against Brentford at Old Trafford.
PL Update: McTominay rescues Man Utd v. Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap a thrilling Saturday in the Premier League, where Chelsea found their shooting boots against Burnley and Scott McTominay became a hero in Manchester against Brentford.
Highlights: Crystal Palace 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Clear-cut chances were few and far between as Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest battle to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.
Pochettino: Sterling ‘was fantastic’ v. Burnley
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino praises his players following his side's 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Ten Hag describes ‘relief’ after win v. Brentford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's stunning 2-1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.
Frank: ‘Football is brutal’
Brentford manager Thomas Frank sums up his side's heartbreaking loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Sterling shares takeaways from win over Burnley
Raheem Sterling speaks to the media following Chelsea's impressive 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Dyche ‘very pleased’ with win v. Bournemouth
Everton manager Sean Dyche shares his initial thoughts on his side's dominant 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Extended Highlights: Fulham 3, Sheffield United 1
Relive a back-and-forth battle at Craven Cottage where Fulham outlasted Brentford in a 3-1 victory to secure three points and keep Sheffield United winless on the season.
Willian’s strike gives Fulham 3-1 lead over Blades
Willian cuts inside and unleashes a ferocious strike that gives Fulham a two-goal cushion late against Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.
Man United ‘desperately’ needed win v. Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at Old Trafford.
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 4, Burnley 1
After going down 1-0 early, Chelsea find their form at Turf Moor and cruise to a 4-1 victory over Burnley.