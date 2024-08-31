Watch Now
Keane gives Everton the lead against Bournemouth
Michael Keane finds the ball at his feet and he drills his effort into the back of the net to give the Toffees a 1-0 lead over the Cherries at Goodison Park.
Sinisterra stuns Everton to give Cherries 3-2 lead
Bournemouth pull off one of the most improbably comebacks in Premier League history as Luis Sinisterra scores the Cherries' winner late against Everton at Goodison Park.
Cook heads Bournemouth level at 2-2 v. Everton
Lewis Cook silences the Everton faithful at Goodison Park with a strong header past Jordan Pickford to make it 2-2 in injury time.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 3
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's hard-fought draw against Wolves at the City Ground in Matchweek 3.
Sugawara pulls one back for Saints v. Brentford
Yukinari Sugawara's lovely finish gives Southampton a consolation goal against Brentford late in the second half at the Gtech.
Semenyo gives Bournemouth lifeline against Everton
Antoine Semenyo's tap in gives the Cherries hope late in the second half against Everton at Goodison Park.
Buonanotte pulls one back for Foxes v. Villa
Facundo Buonanotte powers his effort past Emiliano Martinez to give Leicester City hope in the second half against Aston Villa.
Wissa heads Brentford 3-0 up against Southampton
Yoane Wissa puts his body on the line to head in Brentford's third from close range against Southampton at the Gtech.
Mbeumo’s brace gives Brentford 2-0 lead v. Saints
A defensive error leaves Southampton vulnerable as the Bees buzz through in on goal to allow Bryan Mbeumo a simple finish to make it 2-0 at the Gtech.
Duran doubles Aston Villa’s lead v. Leicester City
Just moments after coming on off the bench, Jhon Duran rises up and drills his header into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Aston Villa against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
Calvert-Lewin doubles Everton’s lead v. Cherries
Everton are flying as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his side's second goal in seven minutes against Bournemouth in the second half at Goodison Park.
Mbeumo’s strike puts Brentford up v. Southampton
Brentford take the lead thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's strike in the first half against Southampton at the Gtech.