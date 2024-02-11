Watch Now
Arteta overjoyed with 6-0 win v. West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 6-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
Manchester United take the lead as Rasmus Hojlund taps in his side's go-ahead goal against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 24
A brace from Bukayo Saka and a screamer from Declan Rice helped guide Arsenal to a dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Rice’s screamer gives Arsenal 6-0 lead v. West Ham
Declan Rice gives Arsenal the cherry on top as his belter from long distance gives the Gunners a 6-0 lead over the Hammers at London Stadium.
Saka’s brace gives Arsenal 5-0 lead over West Ham
Make it five for Arsenal as Bukayo Saka doubles his tally against West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Trossard powers Arsenal 4-0 in front of West Ham
Things go from bad to worse for West Ham as Leandro Trossard makes it 4-0 for the Gunners in the first half at London Stadium.
Gabriel makes it 3-0 for Arsenal against West Ham
The rout is on as Gabriel Magalhaes' header gives the Gunners a commanding 3-0 lead over West Ham in the first half at London Stadium.
Saka’s penalty doubles Arsenal’s lead v. West Ham
Bukayo Saka is taken down inside the box and converts from the penalty spot to give Arsenal a 2-0 lead over West Ham in the first half at London Stadium.
Saliba heads Arsenal in front of West Ham
The Gunners take an early lead over the Hammers as William Saliba rises up and powers Arsenal in front at London Stadium.
Klopp: Burnley made things ‘complicated’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his key takeaways from his side's 3-1 victory over Burnley at Anfield in Matchweek 24.
Guardiola: Haaland ‘was amazing’ v. Everton
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's 2-0 victory against Everton at the Etihad in Matchweek 24.
Haaland’s ‘size and power’ too much for Everton
Robbie Earle breaks down Erling Haaland's match-winning brace for Manchester City against Everton at the Etihad in Matchweek 24.