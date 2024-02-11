 Skip navigation
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
SWIMMING-ASIAD-2022-2023-HANGZHOU
Pan Zhanle of China breaks 100m freestyle world record to open swimming worlds
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_sixnats_irevsita_240211.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Ireland 36, Italy 0
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240211.jpg
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_whuars_240211.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 24

Arteta overjoyed with 6-0 win v. West Ham

February 11, 2024 11:22 AM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 6-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240211.jpg
1:30
Hojlund puts Man United in front of Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuars_240211.jpg
11:53
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal6_240211.jpg
1:38
Rice’s screamer gives Arsenal 6-0 lead v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal5_240211.jpg
1:15
Saka’s brace gives Arsenal 5-0 lead over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_240211.jpg
1:06
Trossard powers Arsenal 4-0 in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240211.jpg
1:19
Gabriel makes it 3-0 for Arsenal against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240211.jpg
4:07
Saka’s penalty doubles Arsenal’s lead v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240211.jpg
1:13
Saliba heads Arsenal in front of West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240210.jpg
5:02
Klopp: Burnley made things ‘complicated’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240210.jpg
3:21
Guardiola: Haaland ‘was amazing’ v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticssess_240210.jpg
2:57
Haaland’s ‘size and power’ too much for Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240210.jpg
9:52
PL Update: Tottenham stun Brighton
Now Playing