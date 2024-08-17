Watch Now
Salah makes it 2-0 for Liverpool v. Ipswich Town
Mohamed Salah marks his 350th appearance for Liverpool with a goal to double up his side's advantage against Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium.
Jota slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Ipswich Town
Mohamed Salah finds Diogo Jota inside the box, who tucks away Liverpool's first goal of the match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium.
PL Update: Zirkzee rescues Man United v. Fulham
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps analyze Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Fulham, get postgame reaction from Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez, and more from Old Trafford.
PL title, relegation predictions for 2024 season
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps make their annual Premier League predictions ahead of this weekend's Matchweek 1 slate, including their picks for the title and relegation.
Zirkzee: Life at Man United has ‘been a dream’
Joshua Zirkzee speaks to the media following his game-winning goal for Manchester United, on his Premier League debut, against Fulham at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag, Martinez reflect on win over Fulham
Erik ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez join the NBC Sports desk to share their takeaways from Manchester United's 1-0 win against Fulham.
Robinson reacts to ‘frantic’ loss to Man United
Fulham's Antonee Robinson joins the set following his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, and shares his thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino reported agreement to coach the USMNT.
Mustoe: Man United ‘deserved’ win against Fulham
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester United's tightly-contested 1-0 victory against Fulham at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 1
The 2024-25 Premier League season kicked off with a trip to Old Trafford, where Joshua Zirkzee's debut goal helped guide Manchester United to a 1-0 win over Fulham.
Zirkzee lifts Man United 1-0 in front of Fulham
Joshua Zirkzee scores on his Premier League debut to give Manchester United a late 1-0 lead over Fulham at Old Trafford.
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United
Robbie Earle explains why Kobbie Mainoo, coming off his summer with England at Euro 2024, could be the leader in midfield that Manchester United needs.
Ten Hag: Man United have ‘a good spirit’
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag joins the Sky Sports desk ahead of his side's Matchweek 1 showdown against Fulham at Old Trafford.