 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Antwann Hill Jr..jpg
Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Antwann Hill Jr..jpg
Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Salah disappointed with contract saga at Liverpool

November 24, 2024 12:49 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Mohamed Salah following Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton, where the Reds star sounds off regarding his contract situation.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbiesearleua_241124.jpg
2:06
Brighton’s Joao Pedro is a ‘star in the making’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoeua_241124.jpg
1:33
Southampton’s Dibling has ‘quite the future’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_stephenintv_241124.jpg
3:01
Stephens: Liverpool ‘the best team in the league’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_241124.jpg
6:15
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241124.jpg
12:24
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rashforddiscussion_241124.jpg
0:55
Can Amorim unlock Rashford’s potential at Man Utd?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_241124.jpg
1:19
Slot: Win over Saints was difficult but deserved
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimintv_241124.jpg
2:28
Amorim: Man United ‘thinking too much’ v. Ipswich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsmu_241124.jpg
8:41
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Man United MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsmupostmatch_241124.jpg
1:41
Reactions from Man United’s draw v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_241124.jpg
1:24
Hutchinson blasts Ipswich Town level v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241124.jpg
1:31
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich
Now Playing