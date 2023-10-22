Watch Now
Neville: 'Moyes is up there with the greats'
Phil Neville and Tim Howard offer the inside perspective on David Moyes and explain why you need to get past the slightly dour exterior to get to the special manager underneath.
Luiz fires Aston Villa 1-0 in front of West Ham
Douglas Luiz's long-range effort manages to sneak past the outstretched arm of Alphonse Areola to give Aston Villa the early advantage over West Ham United at Villa Park.
PL Update: Arsenal rally for draw v. Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Saturday where Liverpool outmuscled Everton, Arsenal earned a point against Chelsea, and Man United won in honor of the late Sir Bobby Charlton.
Maguire reacts to Sir Bobby Charlton’s death
Harry Maguire joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps following his man of the match performance for Manchester United against Sheffield United, and shares his thoughts on the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton.
Man United ‘nowhere near’ contention despite win
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard evaluate Manchester United's performance in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Sheffield Utd v. Man Utd Matchweek 9
A superb strike from Diogo Dalot provided the difference for Manchester United in a hard-fought win against Sheffield United.
Dalot’s golazo gives Man United lead over Blades
A bit of magic from Diogo Dalot was enough to find the back of the net and give Manchester United a 2-1 lead over Sheffield United late in the second half.
McTominay volleys Man United in front of Blades
Scott McTominay scores his third goal in two his last two matches for Manchester United as he gives his side an early 1-0 lead over Sheffield United.
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. Man United
Scott McTominay's handball results in a penalty following a VAR check, and Oli McBurnie converts from the penalty spot to put Sheffield United level at 1-1 against Manchester United.
Guardiola details significance of win v. Brighton
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains how his side was able to control the match against a difficult Brighton side in Matchweek 9.
Man United, Blades pay respect to Charlton
Ahead of their Matchweek 9 clash, Manchester United and Sheffield United take a moment to honor the life of the late Sir Bobby Charlton.
Ten Hag, Heckingbottom honor Charlton’s legacy
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom share their thoughts on the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86.