Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Pittsburgh: Chase Sexton opened as favorite
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
WNBA training camps set to open with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Pittsburgh: Chase Sexton opened as favorite
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
WNBA training camps set to open with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
April 25, 2025 10:39 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell take a look at the contenders for a top 5 finish in the Premier League, discussing why Newcastle at -325 is among their best bets.
Related Videos
08:49
Can Tottenham rise to Bodo/Glimt challenge in UEL?
11:00
City need ‘that edge’ defensively to handle Forest
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
02:26
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 4 Beckham, Man United
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
06:08
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
01:12
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
11:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 33
Latest Clips
01:23
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
01:05
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
04:44
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
14:20
Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter
06:18
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
05:05
Sanders ‘got humbled’ falling out of Round 1
07:17
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
07:21
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
04:42
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
14:59
Sanders needs to ‘harness anger’ after draft slide
06:40
Cowboys among teams that bolstered offensive line
04:51
Bears surprise by drafting Loveland over Warren
01:40
Florio: Rodgers to the Steelers ‘will happen’
11:27
Giants ‘in predicament’ with crowded QB room
08:14
Giants need to give Dart ‘chance’ to work
07:26
Browns ‘looking to future’ with draft trade
10:09
Hunter Jr. will make Jaguars a ‘relevant’ team
01:19
Expect ‘inconsistent’ fantasy numbers from Golden
10:10
Round 1 Love/Hate: Jeanty, Hunter strike gold
01:44
Hampton’s fantasy value could be hurt by Harris
02:21
Best available players after NFL draft Round 1
02:02
‘Musical chairs’ for Sanders are narrowing
01:17
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
02:50
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue