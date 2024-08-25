Watch Now
Madueke blasts Chelsea 3-2 in front of Wolves
Chelsea retake the lead just minutes in the second half against Wolves as Noni Madueke's shot takes a deflection on its way into the back of the net.
Up Next
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves
Chelsea make resounding statement against Wolves
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's astonishing 6-2 victory against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Felix powers Chelsea to 6-2 lead against Wolves
Felix powers Chelsea to 6-2 lead against Wolves
The goals don't stop for the Blues as Joao Felix comes off the bench and delivers in his return to the club to give Chelsea an incredible 6-2 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Gordon brings Newcastle level v. Bournemouth
Gordon brings Newcastle level v. Bournemouth
It's game on for the Magpies as Anthony Gordon nets the equalizer in the second half against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Madueke’s hat-trick puts Chelsea up 5-2 v. Wolves
Madueke's hat-trick puts Chelsea up 5-2 v. Wolves
Cole Palmer once again sets up Noni Madueke in front of goal, where the English international makes no mistake to complete his hat-trick at the Molineux.
Madueke drills Chelsea 4-2 ahead of Wolves
Madueke drills Chelsea 4-2 ahead of Wolves
Cole Palmer finds a darting Noni Madueke who takes his time and buries his effort into the back of the net for his second goal of the match against Wolves.
Strand Larsen makes it 2-2 for Wolves v. Chelsea
Strand Larsen makes it 2-2 for Wolves v. Chelsea
The goals are flowing at the Molineux as Jorgen Strand Larsen's finish makes it 2-2 in the first half against Chelsea.
Palmer’s chip puts Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Wolves
Palmer's chip puts Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Wolves
It's only Matchweek 2, but Chelsea may have just scored their team goal of the season as Robert Sanchez's and Nicolas Jackson's link-up play results in a beautiful finish from Cole Palmer to give the Blues the lead.
Tavernier taps in Cherries’ opener v. Newcastle
Tavernier taps in Cherries' opener v. Newcastle
Marcus Tavernier's finish puts Bournemouth up 1-0 against Newcastle in the first half at the Vitality Stadium.
Cunha buries Wolves’ equalizer against Chelsea
Cunha buries Wolves' equalizer against Chelsea
Moises Caicedo is dispossessed and Chelsea get punished on the break, courtesy of Matheus Cunha's powerful finish past Robert Sanchez.
Jackson heads Chelsea in front of Wolves
Jackson heads Chelsea in front of Wolves
Nicolas Jackson gives Chelsea a dream start not even two minutes into their match against Wolves at the Molineux.
Ornstein: Sterling stripped of his number at CHE
Ornstein: Sterling stripped of his number at CHE
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to detail the latest transfer news surrounding Chelsea and their current situation with Raheem Sterling, plus updates on Manchester United's Jaden Sancho and Scott McTominay.