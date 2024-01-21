Watch Now
Nunez guides Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Bournemouth
Darwin Nunez gets his name on the scoresheet as he gives Liverpool a 1-0 lead over the Cherries in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Nunez’s double makes it 4-0 v. Cherries
The rout is on as Darwin Nunez scores his second goal of the match to give Liverpool a 4-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Jota’s brace gives Liverpool 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Diogo Jota gets his own rebound and drills his effort into the bottom corner to give the Reds a comfortable 3-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Jota doubles Liverpool’s lead against Bournemouth
Cody Gakpo's through ball finds Diogo Jota, who unleashes a powerful strike into the back of the Bournemouth goal to make it 2-0 for Liverpool in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
McBurnie reacts to Blades’ chaotic draw v. Hammers
Oli McBurnie reacts to Sheffield United's 2-2 draw against West Ham, where he scored the match-tying penalty in injury time to salvage a point for the Blades.
McBurnie’s penalty puts Blades level v. West Ham
Chaos ensues at Bramall Lane as Oli McBurnie converts from the penalty spot to put Sheffield United level in injury time against West Ham.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. West Ham MWK 21
Relive a wild four-goal affair at Bramall Lane where both Sheffield United and West Ham finished with 10 men after a chaotic second half in Matchweek 21.
Coufal sent off for second yellow v. Blades
Just moments after Rhian Brewster was sent off for Sheffield United, Vladimir Coufal also sees red for his second yellow card as the Hammers go down to 10 men at Bramall Lane.
Blades down to 10 men after Brewster red card
Sheffield United go down to 10 men late in the second half against West Ham after a VAR review that resulted in Rhian Brewster receiving a red card for dangerous play.
Ward-Prowse’s penalty puts West Ham up over Blades
Danny Ings is brought down inside the box and James Ward-Prowse steps up to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead late in the second half against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Diaz equalizes for Sheffield United v. West Ham
Ben Brereton Diaz powers Sheffield United to level terms against West Ham right before halftime at Bramall Lane.
Cornet gives West Ham lead over Sheffield United
Maxwel Cornet's left-footed effort ripples the back of the Blades' net to give the Hammers an early 1-0 lead in the first half at Bramall Lane.