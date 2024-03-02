Watch Now
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Luton Town
Ollie Watkins scores his 15th goal of the season with a strong header into the back of the net to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Morris heads Luton Town level against Aston Villa
Carlton Morris sends the Hatters faithful into a frenzy as he heads Luton Town level at 2-2 against Aston Villa in the second half at Kenilworth Road.
Chong gives Luton Town hope against Aston Villa
Luton Town's pressure pays off as Tahith Chong gets the Hatters on the board against Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road.
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead v. Luton Town
Ollie Watkins doubles his tally against Luton Town with a tidy finish to give Aston Villa a comfortable two-goal lead over the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 27
Relive Fulham's stunning victory over Brighton where the Cottagers put three past the Seagulls en route to securing three crucial points at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 27.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Wolves Matchweek 27
Look back on Newcastle's showdown against Wolves in Matchweek 27, where the Magpies were able to tame their opposition at St. James' Park en route to three crucial points for Eddie Howe' side.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
Liverpool's Premier League title push was primed for a set back against Nottingham Forest before Darwin Nunez's heroics late in the second half secured three points for the Reds at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 27
Relive Brentford's four-goal thriller against Chelsea in Matchweek 27, where both sides had their moments to steal all three points from each other before settling for a share of the spoils at the Gtech.
Liverpool needed ‘luck and drama’ to down Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Liverpool's close 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, the Reds' use of younger players, and more.
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 27
Beto got Everton on the board in the second half, but the Hammers roared back to secure three points for David Moyes against his old team at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace MWK 27
Eberechi Eze's stellar free kick opened the scoring for Crystal Palace, but Spurs refused to go down without a fight and stormed back in the second half to secure three points in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Nunez’s 99th-minute header puts Liverpool ahead
Darwin Nunez's late heroics is enough to secure three crucial points for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.