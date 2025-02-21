 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Danny White
Tennessee AD ‘disappointed’ Nebraska cancels home-and-home series in 2026-27 on short notice
Carson Beck
Arrest made in theft of luxury cars from Miami athletes Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder

Top Clips

canadiananthem.jpg
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_250221.jpg
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
nbc_pftpm_brazilgame_250221.jpg
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Optimism regarding Ratcliffe has 'evaporated'

February 21, 2025 02:53 PM
David Ornstein details the current state of Manchester United after Jim Ratcliffe's one-year anniversary as a minority at the club.
nbc_pst_mancityliverpool_250220.jpg
12:31
Man City v. Liverpool: Preview and predictions
nbc_pst_mancityrecover_250220.jpg
9:07
Could Haaland exit Man City if there’s no rebuild?
nbc_pl_bestplgoalsronaldo_250212.jpg
1:27
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
nbc_pl_avliverpool_250219.jpg
9:52
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26
GettyImages-2200699324_copy.jpg
15:42
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool share spoils in draw
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250219.jpg
1:50
Emery: Villa’s draw v. Liverpool is a fair result
nbc_pl_slotintv_250219.jpg
2:50
Slot ‘not happy’ with Liverpool’s draw v. Villa
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250219.jpg
4:24
Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool’s draw with Villa
nbc_pl_avllivpostgame_250219.jpg
4:52
Liverpool ‘will be quite disappointed’ with draw
nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldgoal_250219.jpg
1:07
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
0:39
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
1:09
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
