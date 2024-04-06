Watch Now
Sarabia's penalty gives Wolves lead v. West Ham
Pablo Sarabia steps up to the spot and tucks away Wolves' opener against West Ham at the Molineux.
Rogers doubles Aston Villa’s lead v. Brentford
Aston Villa come out firing in the second half as Morgan Rogers makes it 2-0 against Brentford at Villa Park.
Calvert-Lewin’s press results in goal v. Burnley
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores his second goal in two games as his on-ball pressure forces the Burnley error and gets Everton on the board at Goodison Park.
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Brentford
Ollie Watkins gets his name on the scoresheet against his former side as Aston Villa take a 1-0 lead against Brentford in the first half at Villa Park.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Crystal Palace MWK 31
Relive Manchester City's six-goal thriller against Crystal Palace, where a brace from Kevin De Bruyne proved to the be the difference for the defending champions in Matchweek 31.
Manchester City makes statement vs. Crystal Palace
Daniel Sturridge joins the set to reflect on Manchester City's victory over Crystal Palace and look ahead to the Premier League title race.
Edouard gets goal back for Palace vs. City
Odsonne Edouard keeps Crystal Palace’s hopes alive by scoring this goal to cut the deficit to 4-2 against Manchester City.
De Bruyne hits first-time, left-footed strike
Kevin De Bruyne showed off his world-class skill set with this pure, first-time strike with his weak foot to give him 100 goals with Manchester City.
Haaland finishes beautiful Man City goal
Jack Grealish’s manipulation of space opened up Kevin De Bruyne to find Erling Haaland in front of the net, and the ensuing goal gave Manchester City a 3-1 cushion vs. Crystal Palace.
Lewis gives City the lead early in second half
Rico Lewis wasted no time giving Manchester City the lead, firing this goal in the bottom left corner to go up 2-1 on Crystal Palace.
De Bruyne brings City level with a stunner
Kevin De Bruyne hits a fabulous strike to put the ball top right corner and get Manchester City back on even footing with Crystal Palace.
Philippe-Mateta puts Palace up on City early
Jean Philippe-Mateta breaks away from the pack after a Manchester City mistake and finds the back of the net to give Crystal Palace a quick lead.