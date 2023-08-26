Watch Now
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer
In his return from injury, Joao Palhinha saves the day for Fulham as he ties the match up at 2-2 to secure a point for his side against Arsenal.
Extended Highlights: Wolves 1, Everton 0
Sasa Kalajdzic's first goal for Wolves will be a goal he'll never forget as it secured three points for his side against Everton at Goodison Park.
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 2, Fulham 2
Relive Arsenal's four-goal thriller against 10-men Fulham, who managed to secure a point against the Gunners at Emirates Stadium.
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
Fulham's Calvin Bassey receives his second yellow and subsequent red card for a professional foul in the second half against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
Sasa Kalajdzic had to wait for his first goal for Wolves, but it comes at the perfect time to give his side the lead over Everton.
Fernandes slots home penalty to give Man Utd lead
Marcus Rashford is brought down just inside the box to allow Bruno Fernandes to score from the penalty spot to give the Red Devils a 3-2 lead against Nottingham Forest.
Nketiah gives Arsenal 2-1 lead over Fulham
Eddie Nketiah's sliding effort is enough to get past Bernd Leno to give the Gunners their first lead of the match over Fulham.
Andersen scores Palace’s equalizer v. Brentford
Joachim Andersen's sliding effort manages to find the back of the net as Crystal Palace ties things up at 1-1 against Brentford.
Worrall gets red card for foul on Fernandes
Nottingham Forest goes down to 10 men after Joe Worrall denies a clear goal-scoring opportunity for Manchester United.
Saka scores penalty to tie things up v. Fulham
Bukayo Saka converts from the penalty spot to bring Arsenal to level terms against Fulham at the Emirates.
Casemiro equalizes for Man United against Forest
Manchester United get on level terms with Nottingham Forest as Casemiro slots home his first goal of the Premier League season.
Postecoglou praises Maddison’s performance
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recaps Spurs' 2-0 win over Bournemouth and explains what impressed him most about James Maddison's performance.