Top News

2024 Australian Open - Day 3
Iga Swiatek tested in Australian Open first round
nbc_oly_marcoodermatt_230212.jpg
Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock
gangwon-2024.png
How to watch 2024 Winter Youth Olympics live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
cocogauffaus2024.jpg
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Palmer drills Chelsea 1-0 in front of Blades

December 16, 2023 12:12 PM
Raheem Sterling finds space on the wing and locates Cole Palmer in front of goal, who slots home Chelsea's go-ahead goal against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.
nbc_pl_generationxpartc_240115.jpg
11:18
Man United’s lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_t2r_mustoeua_bobb_240114.jpg
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
nbc_pl_t2r_earleua_hojbjerg_240114.jpg
3:05
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
nbc_pl_tacticalsessions_240114.jpg
2:23
Rashford regaining form at Manchester United
nbc_pl_lowedown_240114.jpg
6:27
Lowe Down: Werner could be ‘damp squib’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240114.jpg
4:31
Ten Hag sees growth in Hojlund, Rashford
nbc_pl_update_240114.jpg
22:17
PL Update: Man United share points with Tottenham
nbc_pl_hojlundintv_240114.jpg
2:25
Hojlund disappointed in draw v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240114.jpg
2:10
Emery: Aston Villa ‘must get stronger’
nbc_pl_angeintv_240114.jpg
4:45
Postecoglou ‘delighted’ with performance v. MU
nbc_pl_vandevenwernerintv_240114.jpg
3:16
Van de Ven, Werner recap Spurs’ draw v. Man United
nbc_pl_mutotanalysis_240114.jpg
5:02
Reacting to after Man United’s 2-2 draw v. Spurs
