Guardiola: Haaland 'was amazing' v. Everton
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's 2-0 victory against Everton at the Etihad in Matchweek 24.
Klopp: Burnley made things ‘complicated’
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his key takeaways from his side's 3-1 victory over Burnley at Anfield in Matchweek 24.
Haaland’s ‘size and power’ too much for Everton
Robbie Earle breaks down Erling Haaland's match-winning brace for Manchester City against Everton at the Etihad in Matchweek 24.
PL Update: Tottenham stun Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday where Newcastle survived against Nottingham Forest, Tottenham battled back against Brighton, Liverpool took down Burnley, and more.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
A brace from Bruno Guimaraes guided Newcastle to a nail-biting victory against Nottingham Forest in what was a five-goal thriller at the City Ground in Matchweek 24.
Guimaraes rockets Newcastle 3-2 in front of Forest
Bruno Guimaraes silences the City Ground with a powerful effort from distance to double his tally against Nottingham Forest while giving his side a 3-2 lead in the second half.
Hudson-Odoi makes it 2-2 for Forest v. Newcastle
Callum Hudson-Odoi's effort from distance takes a wicked deflection and finds its way into the Newcastle goal to put Nottingham Forest back on level terms right before halftime at the City Ground.
Schar powers Newcastle 2-1 in front of Forest
Fabian Schar scores his third goal in his last three games for the Magpies to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Elanga’s nutmeg equalizes for Forest v. Newcastle
A picture-perfect pass from Morgan Gibbs-White catches Anthony Elanga in stride for a lovely finish to put Nottingham Forest back on level terms against Newcastle at the City Ground.
Guimaraes volleys Newcastle in front of Forest
Bruno Guimaraes' first-time strike puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Nottingham Forest in the first half at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Relive Tottenham's comeback victory over Brighton, where Brennan Johnson saved the day for Spurs in injury time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Blades Matchweek 24
Relive Sheffield United's upset win over Luton Town where VAR played a major role in the final outcome at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 24.