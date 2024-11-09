Guardiola: Man City's ways must 'change'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to ‘clean our heads over the international break’
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Qualifying
Christopher Bell: ‘I feel cheated out of a chance to compete for a championship’
Photo Nov 08 2024, 5 54 23 PM.jpg
Lotzeir Brooks Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American as Part of Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintvanddiscussion_241109.jpg
Man City’s squad ‘feels different’ from past teams
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241109.jpg
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
nbc_cfb_rutgerssafety_241109.jpg
Rutgers extends its lead with safety

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to ‘clean our heads over the international break’
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Qualifying
Christopher Bell: ‘I feel cheated out of a chance to compete for a championship’
Photo Nov 08 2024, 5 54 23 PM.jpg
Lotzeir Brooks Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American as Part of Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pepintvanddiscussion_241109.jpg
Man City’s squad ‘feels different’ from past teams
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241109.jpg
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
nbc_cfb_rutgerssafety_241109.jpg
Rutgers extends its lead with safety

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Guardiola: Man City's ways must 'change'

November 9, 2024 03:10 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to his team's performance in a 2-1 loss to Brighton, which marked the first time Guardiola has ever lost four consecutive matches in his managerial career.
Up Next
nbc_pl_pepintvanddiscussion_241109.jpg
1:38
Man City’s squad ‘feels different’ from past teams
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241109.jpg
1:42
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhamcreview_241109.jpg
2:56
What’s next for Man City amid losing streak?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rileyintv_241109.jpg
1:06
O’Riley reflects on huge victory over Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhamc_241109.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
1:36
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
1:31
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_241109.jpg
1:20
Haaland breaks free and scores Man City’s opener
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvssouhls_241109.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Southampton Matchweek 11
Now Playing
BrentBourn.jpg
13:47
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 11
Now Playing
FulPalace.jpg
12:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whueve_241109.jpg
10:23
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 11
Now Playing