MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_tomizzointv_240130.jpg
How to watch Michigan State vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Hendrick Motorsports tops NASCAR Cup team Power Rankings entering 2024 season
Witt1_USA.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Royals Extend Bobby Witt Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btesblinemovementv2_240205.jpg
Super Bowl 58 is a ‘very liquid market’
nbc_roto_btefirstpropbets_240205.jpg
Lean heavily on 49ers scoring first in Super Bowl
nbc_smx_250eventcrash_240205v2.jpg
Breaking down Detroit 250SX main event crash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL RAW: Arsenal sink Liverpool, spark title hopes

February 6, 2024 08:15 AM
Soak in the sights and sounds from the rollicking Emirates, where Arsenal kept their title bid very much alive with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_240205.jpg
12:12
PL Update: Foden’s hat-trick guides City past Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw23allgoals_240205.jpg
24:13
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_frankintv_240205.jpg
1:20
Frank: Minor mistakes were costly v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fodenintv_240205.jpg
1:46
Foden: Manchester City ‘stayed calm’ v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240205.jpg
3:22
Guardiola praises Foden’s performance v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fodenhattrick_240205.jpg
1:31
Foden’s hat-trick for Manchester City v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_240205.jpg
4:27
Earle: Man City’s Foden is ‘a generational talent’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bremc_240205.jpg
12:30
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
1:28
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240205.jpg
1:19
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240205.jpg
0:59
Foden equalizes for Manchester City v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240205.jpg
1:20
Maupay puts Brentford in front of Manchester City
Now Playing