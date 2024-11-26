Watch Now
PL RAW: Spurs rout Manchester City at the Etihad
Enjoy the sights and sounds from the Etihad where Spurs shocked the defending champions Manchester City in Matchweek 12.
Up Next
Liverpool show vulnerabilities in win over Saints
Liverpool show vulnerabilities in win over Saints
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their pros and cons of Liverpool's performance in a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton in Matchweek 12.
Why Spurs’ bravery was key in win over Man City
Why Spurs' bravery was key in win over Man City
The Generation xG highlights Spurs' tenacity and courage in their style of play against Manchester City in Matchweek 12.
What we learned from Amorim’s first game in charge
What we learned from Amorim's first game in charge
The Generation xG crew spotlight Ruben Amorim's tactical setup in his first match as Manchester United manager and share their takeaways from the Red Devils' performance.
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 12
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 12
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze West Ham's much-needed 2-0 win against Newcastle to wrap up Matchweek 12.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 12
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 12
Julen Lopetegui gets a much-needed win as West Ham take down Newcastle in an impressive 2-0 win at St. James' Park in Matchweek 12.
Paqueta details WHU’s togetherness v. Newcastle
Paqueta details WHU's togetherness v. Newcastle
West Ham's Lucas Paqueta reflects on the Hammers' 2-0 victory against Newcastle at St. James' Park in Matchweek 12.
West Ham set new standard in win over Newcastle
West Ham set new standard in win over Newcastle
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their takeaways from West Ham's impressive 2-0 victory against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham's lead over Newcastle
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's late run puts him in space inside the box and the former Manchester United defender guides his effort into the bottom corner of the Newcastle goal to make it 2-0 for West Ham at St. James' Park.
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
West Ham take the lead against Newcastle thanks to Tomas Soucek's header from a corner kick at St. James' Park