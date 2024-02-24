 Skip navigation
Houston Astros v Washington Nationals
Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Why Knapp, a former bouncer, got emotional after building big lead in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_gmuvsloy_240224__108182.jpg
MBB Highlights: Loyola trounces George Mason
nbc_golf_penske_240224.jpg
Knapp hits third-round 63 to move atop leaderboard
nbc_golf_gc_knapppostroundintvv2_240224.jpg
Rookie leader Knapp seeks first PGA Tour win

PL Update: Arsenal demolish Newcastle

February 24, 2024 05:53 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Saturday slate, including Arsenal's rout of Newcastle, Fulham's upset at Old Trafford, Manchester City's win over Bournemouth, and more.
