Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Tiger Woods calls PGA Tour meeting with Saudi fund boss ‘positive’
The Masters - Final Round
2024 Masters final-round live blog: Highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
The Masters - Final Round
Neal Shipley rolled with punches before beating Tiger Woods, becoming Masters low amateur

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history
nbc_pl_arsavlreact_240414.jpg
Reactions from Arsenal’s shock 2-0 loss to Villa
nbc_pl_artetaonloss_240414.jpg
Arteta: ‘The moment is now’ for Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race

April 14, 2024 02:10 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Sunday slate, where Liverpool fell to Crystal Palace at Anfield and Arsenal tripped up against Aston Villa at the Emirates.
nbc_pl_arsavlreact_240414.jpg
2:56
Reactions from Arsenal’s shock 2-0 loss to Villa
nbc_pl_artetaonloss_240414.jpg
3:26
Arteta: ‘The moment is now’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_watkinsmartinezonwin_240414.jpg
0:59
Watkins, Martinez react to Villa’s win v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_robertsonklopponloss_240414.jpg
1:23
Klopp, Robertson react to loss to Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arsavlhl_240414.jpg
11:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_goalavl2ars0_240414.jpg
1:34
Watkins chips Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_goalavl1ars0_240414.jpg
1:38
Bailey blasts Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
3:50
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
nbc_pl_whuvsfulhighlight_240414.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
11:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_whuvsfulsecondgoal_240414.jpg
1:27
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
nbc_pl_goalcp1liv0_240414.jpg
1:08
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool
