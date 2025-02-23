Watch Now
PL Update: Liverpool down Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze a high-scoring Sunday slate where Newcastle survived a seven-goal thriller with Nottingham Forest and Liverpool defeated Manchester City at the Etihad.
Can Miley develop into a star at Newcastle?
Robbie Earle explains why Lewis Miley is his underappreciated performer of the week after he scored for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest.
Spence developing into a key player for Spurs
Robbie Mustoe explains why Djed Spence is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Spurs against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 26.
Analyzing defining moments from Matchweek 26
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe hit the tactics board to analyze some of the biggest moments of Matchweek 26, including Jarrod Bowen's winner for West Ham against Arsenal and Mohamed Salah's goal against Man City.
Lowe Down: Arsenal made a ‘massive’ mistake
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 26, including her thoughts on Liverpool's title chances, Arsenal's striker dilemma, Mohamed Salah, and more.
Where does Salah rank all-time in PL history?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe debate over Mohamed Salah's place in Premier League history as he continues to star for Liverpool.
Guardiola: Liverpool are ‘a fantastic team’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Liverpool's performance at the Etihad in Matchweek 26.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 26 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Slot discusses importance of set pieces v. City
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shares his thoughts following his side's 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 26.
Szoboslai, Salah reflect on ‘incredible’ win
Dominik Szoboslai and Mohamed Salah speak to the media following Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Manchester City in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester City's showdown with Liverpool at the Etihad in Matchweek 26.
Liverpool make ‘definitive’ statement v. Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad.