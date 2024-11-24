 Skip navigation
Top News

Link Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
One shot determines winner of LPGA’s Vare Trophy for scoring average
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
Lexi Thompson bids emotional goodbye to LPGA Tour as a full-time player

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_241124.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
nbc_pl_rashforddiscussion_241124.jpg
Can Amorim unlock Rashford’s potential at Man Utd?
nbc_golf_thompsonfinal_241124.jpg
Thompson grateful for fans as she leaves LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton

November 24, 2024 02:20 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton and Manchester United's draw against Ipswich Town in Ruben Amorim's first match in charge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_lowedown_241124.jpg
6:15
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rashforddiscussion_241124.jpg
0:55
Can Amorim unlock Rashford’s potential at Man Utd?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_slotintv_241124.jpg
1:19
Slot: Win over Saints was difficult but deserved
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimintv_241124.jpg
2:28
Amorim: Man United ‘thinking too much’ v. Ipswich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsmu_241124.jpg
8:41
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Man United MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsmupostmatch_241124.jpg
1:41
Reactions from Man United’s draw v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_241124.jpg
1:24
Hutchinson blasts Ipswich Town level v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241124.jpg
1:31
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_souliv_241124.jpg
13:49
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Liverpool MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soulivpostmatch_241124.jpg
1:02
Liverpool show ‘winning mentality’ v. Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_stevecoopersacked_241124.jpg
1:26
Leicester City sacking Cooper seems ‘premature’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livgoal3_241124.jpg
2:36
Salah’s penalty gives Liverpool 3-2 lead v. Saints
Now Playing