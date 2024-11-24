Watch Now
PL Update: Liverpool show true grit v. Southampton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton and Manchester United's draw against Ipswich Town in Ruben Amorim's first match in charge.
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 12, including her thoughts on Leicester City sacking Steve Cooper, Ruben Amorim's managerial debut with Man United, and more.
Can Amorim unlock Rashford’s potential at Man Utd?
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps discuss Marcus Rashford's new role in Ruben Amorim's Manchester United squad.
Slot: Win over Saints was difficult but deserved
Liverpool manager Arne Slot reflects on his side's 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St. Mary's in Matchweek 12.
Amorim: Man United ‘thinking too much’ v. Ipswich
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks to the media following his first match in charge at the club which resulted in a draw against Ipswich Town.
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Man United MWK 12
Ruben Amorim's tenure at Manchester United begins with a draw against Ipswich Town at Portman Road in Matchweek 12.
Reactions from Man United’s draw v. Ipswich Town
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their takeaways from Manchester United's draw against Ipswich Town in Ruben Amorim's first match in charge.
Hutchinson blasts Ipswich Town level v. Man United
Ipswich Town are back on level terms against Manchester United thanks to Omari Hutchinson's deflected effort right before the stroke of halftime.
Rashford gives Man United dream start v. Ipswich
The Ruben Amorim era is off to a flying start as Marcus Rashford tucks away Manchester United's opener against Ipswich Town in less than two minutes at Portman Road.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Liverpool MWK 12
Relive Liverpool's dramatic five-goal battle against Southampton, where Mohamed Salah's brace proved to be the difference as the Reds open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table.
Liverpool show ‘winning mentality’ v. Southampton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St. Mary's to go eight points clear at the top of the table.
Leicester City sacking Cooper seems ‘premature’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Leicester City sacking manager Steve Cooper after just 12 Premier League matches in charge.