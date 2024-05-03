Watch Now
PL Update: Luton Town miss big chance in draw
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe detail what Luton Town's 1-1 draw with Everton means for both squads, including Luton missing a big chance to move out of the bottom three and more.
Up Next
Dyche sees improvement in Everton’s resilience
Dyche sees improvement in Everton’s resilience
Sean Dyche expresses his confusion that Everton weren’t granted another penalty against Luton Town and explains the development he has seen from his side.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Everton Matchweek 36
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Everton Matchweek 36
Luton Town took a half-measure in its pursuit to avoid the relegation zone, taking a draw at home against Everton.
Adebayo brings Luton Town level with Everton
Adebayo brings Luton Town level with Everton
Elijah Adebayo’s left-footed strike evened the score at 1-1 and injected hope into Luton Town’s hopes of avoiding relegation.
Mengi foul leads to Everton penalty goal
Mengi foul leads to Everton penalty goal
After Teden Mengi was assessed a foul for holding Jarrad Branthwaite in the box, Dominic Calvert-Lewin puts the penalty shot in to give Everton a 1-0 lead over Luton Town.
Clattenburg leaves referee consultant role with NF
Clattenburg leaves referee consultant role with NF
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle debate the potential value of a referee consultant after Mark Clattenburg left such a position with Nottingham Forest, explaining that the position has led to “unmerited targeting” of him.
Lowe gearing for hectic day of PL, Kentucky Derby
Lowe gearing for hectic day of PL, Kentucky Derby
Rebecca Lowe tells Dan Patrick about her hectic schedule on Saturday -- beginning with Premier League coverage and rolling right into the Kentucky Derby -- as well as who she's betting on in the race and more.
Pochettino: Players were ‘connected’ in win
Pochettino: Players were 'connected' in win
Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Chelsea's 2-0 win vs. Tottenham, and credits his players for coming together to compete as a unit and raise the standard going forward.
PL Update: Chelsea silence Tottenham
PL Update: Chelsea silence Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham, exploring what it means for the Spurs' Champion League hopes and what it means for a young Chelsea team.
Tottenham ‘not good enough’ vs. Chelsea
Tottenham ‘not good enough’ vs. Chelsea
Ange Postecoglou discusses Tottenham’s shortcomings in the Matchweek 36 loss to Chelsea, including a “lost conviction and belief’ in the team’s recent play.
Chelsea showed ‘spirit’ in win vs. Tottenham
Chelsea showed ‘spirit’ in win vs. Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss how Chelsea’s young squad came together to put together a “mature” 2-0 victory vs. Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
Chelsea took a step in the right direction in Matchweek 36 with a dominating 2-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.