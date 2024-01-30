 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

20190413 Eli Tomac
2024 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Anaheim 2: Eli Tomac biggest gainer among top five
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
McIlroy: ‘I don’t think there should be a punishment’ for LIV returnees
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Four
Conciliatory Rory : Get a deal done and move forward

Top Clips

nbc_pl_adebayointv_240130.jpg
Adebayo feels ‘fantastic’ after hat-trick
nbc_pl_mikelartetaintv_240130.jpg
Arsenal had ‘everybody on board’ v. Forest
nbc_pl_robedwardsintv_240124.jpg
Edwards: Luton Town is ‘building’ into PL nicely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL Update: Newcastle topple Aston Villa

January 30, 2024 05:58 PM
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Tuesday in the Premier League, where Arsenal outgunned Forest, Newcastle cruised past Aston Villa, and Luton Town stunned Brighton.
Up Next
nbc_pl_adebayointv_240130.jpg
3:11
Adebayo feels ‘fantastic’ after hat-trick
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mikelartetaintv_240130.jpg
1:47
Arsenal had ‘everybody on board’ v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robedwardsintv_240124.jpg
3:46
Edwards: Luton Town is ‘building’ into PL nicely
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlnew_240130.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpshuhl_240130.jpg
14:40
Extended HLs: Palace v. Sheffield United MWK 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulevelites_240130.jpg
11:51
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240130.jpg
1:01
Watkins gives Aston Villa hope against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutbha_240130.jpg
9:23
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Brighton Matchweek 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfoarsehl_240130.jpg
13:49
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalcp3shu2_240130.jpg
1:31
Olise’s screamer lifts Palace ahead of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal3_240130.jpg
1:49
Murphy taps in Newcastle’s third v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfogoalawoyini_240130.jpg
2:21
Awoniyi pulls one back for Forest v. Arsenal
Now Playing