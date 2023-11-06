Watch Now
Postecoglou 'really proud' despite loss to Chelsea
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his thoughts on everything that went down in Tottenham's 4-1 loss to Chelsea, where two Spurs players were sent off amid multiple VAR sequences.
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his main takeaways from his side's roller coaster victory over nine-men Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of Chelsea's incredible 4-1 victory over nine-men Tottenham, where VAR played a huge role during the match once again in Matchweek 11.
Jackson’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Tottenham
Relive Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick performance for Chelsea against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 11.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Postecoglou building a healthy culture at Spurs
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe sing Ange Postecoglou's praises for the way nine-men Tottenham played against Chelsea despite the uphill battle Spurs faced.
Jackson overjoyed with first Chelsea hat-trick
Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer share their reactions to Chelsea's 4-1 win over nine-men Tottenham in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Chelsea Matchweek 11
Relive a chaotic London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea, where Spurs finish with nine men in a monumental 4-1 victory for Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jackson completes hat-trick for Chelsea v. Spurs
Nicolas Jackson scores his first hat-trick as a Chelsea player as he gives the Blues a 4-1 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jackson slots home Chelsea’s third v. Tottenham
Nicolas Jackson's second goal of the match gives Chelsea a 3-1 lead over nine-men Tottenham in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Jackson gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Tottenham
Nicolas Jackson finally gets his goal as Raheem Sterling finds him open in the box to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over Tottenham in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs down to nine men after Udogie red card
Things go from bad to worse for Tottenham after Destiny Udogie picks up his second yellow of the match, resulting in Spurs going down to nine men against Chelsea.
Palmer puts Chelsea level after chaotic sequence
Moises Caicedo's goal is disallowed for offside, but VAR intervenes to award Chelsea a penalty for Cristian Romero's tackle on Enzo Fernandez, which results in a red card. Cole Palmer steps up and converts from the spot.