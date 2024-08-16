 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Michigan Xfinity starting lineup: Sheldon Creed wins pole
Syndication: The Record
Pat Hobbs resigns as Rutgers athletic director, citing health concerns
Tennis: Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from U.S. Open because of injuries

Top Clips

nbc_indy_gatewayquals_240816.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar qualifying at WWT Raceway
nbc_pl_update_240816.jpg
PL Update: Zirkzee rescues Man United v. Fulham
nbc_golf_lowryholeout_240816.jpg
Lowry holes out from bunker at FedEx St. Jude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Michigan Xfinity starting lineup: Sheldon Creed wins pole
Syndication: The Record
Pat Hobbs resigns as Rutgers athletic director, citing health concerns
Tennis: Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from U.S. Open because of injuries

Top Clips

nbc_indy_gatewayquals_240816.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar qualifying at WWT Raceway
nbc_pl_update_240816.jpg
PL Update: Zirkzee rescues Man United v. Fulham
nbc_golf_lowryholeout_240816.jpg
Lowry holes out from bunker at FedEx St. Jude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

PL title, relegation predictions for 2024 season

August 16, 2024 05:31 PM
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps make their annual Premier League predictions ahead of this weekend's Matchweek 1 slate, including their picks for the title and relegation.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_240816.jpg
7:09
PL Update: Zirkzee rescues Man United v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_zirkzeeintv_240816.jpg
2:27
Zirkzee: Life at Man United has ‘been a dream’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagmartinez_240816.jpg
4:19
Ten Hag, Martinez reflect on win over Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_240816.jpg
2:49
Robinson reacts to ‘frantic’ loss to Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240816.jpg
3:21
Mustoe: Man United ‘deserved’ win against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muful_240816.jpg
8:11
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240816.jpg
1:33
Zirkzee lifts Man United 1-0 in front of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_playersmainoo_240816.jpg
4:49
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagdesk_240816.jpg
2:08
Ten Hag: Man United have ‘a good spirit’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garysegment_240816.jpg
4:11
Neville ‘optimistic’ about Man United’s chances
Now Playing
nbc_pl_storylinestowatch_240816.jpg
3:33
Top Premier League storylines to watch this season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_osihmen_240816.jpg
1:56
Ornstein: Chelsea interested in Napoli’s Osimhen
Now Playing