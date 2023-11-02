Watch Now
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW11
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 9 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Could Spurs spell doom for Chelsea, Pochettino?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look ahead to Mauricio Pochettino's return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Chelsea visit Premier League leaders Spurs.
Newcastle-Arsenal could be the game of the season
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards can't wait to watch Newcastle and Arsenal go head-to-head in an unmissable atmosphere at St. James' Park.
Should ten Hag move on from Manchester United?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dissect Erik ten Hag's recent comments and his future at Old Trafford amid Manchester United's latest crisis.
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 10 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
Soak in the sights and sounds from Old Trafford, where Erling Haaland and Manchester City silenced the Manchester United faithful in a dominant victory.
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Matt Holland and Karen Carney take a closer look at Manchester City's tactical approach in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Explaining ‘the great madness’ of Villa’s tactics
Matt Holland, Karen Carney, and Leroy Rosenior have an in-depth discussion regarding Aston Villa's success this season under Unai Emery, and detail the intricacies behind Villa's tactics.
Juxtaposing Raya v. Ramsdale using analytics
Fan/analyst David Willis joins the show to crunch the numbers behind the Arsenal goalkeeping battle between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.
Unpacking City’s ‘dominant’ win over Man United
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis share their major takeaways from Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Manchester United, where the final result was never in doubt.
Breaking down Billing’s wonder goal v. Burnley
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis analyze Philip Billing's wonder goal for Bournemouth in Matchweek 10, and reflect on some of their own wonder goals from their respective playing days.
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis unpack Chelsea's abysmal day against Brentford and what Mauricio Pochettino continues to lack from his squad.