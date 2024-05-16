 Skip navigation
Kenenisa Bekele
Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele named to first Olympic team in 12 years
2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Rory McIlroy happier with score than game after opening 66 at PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Round One
Lowest scores in men’s golf major history: Rounds of 63 and lower in Masters, PGA, U.S. Open and The Open

nbc_ffhh_terankings_240516.jpg
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings
nbc_ffhh_zayjones_240516.jpg
Can Jones be a darkhorse No. 2 WR option?
nbc_ffhh_wrrankings_240516.jpg
Lamb, Nacua highlight 2024 wide receiver rankings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PST Awards for 2023-24 Premier League season

May 16, 2024 12:39 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola share the PST Awards for their Premier League player of the season, manager of the season, and more.
nbc_pl_walkerjpwsot_240516.jpg
0:29
Walker reflects on City’s comeback v. Villa in ’22
GettyImages-2151542667.jpg
9:38
Gauging Arsenal’s chances to win Premier League
nbc_pst_mancitywhampreview_240516.jpg
10:12
Can West Ham spoil Man City’s title hopes?
nbc_pst_allplteam_240516.jpg
7:38
Odegaard, Palmer in All-Premier League team
nbc_pl_plupdate_240515.jpg
6:40
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
nbc_pl_everygoalmw37_240515.jpg
13:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240515.jpg
2:01
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_eddiehoweintv_240515.jpg
1:13
Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United
nbc_pl_bhachehl_240515.jpg
17:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_muvnewhilites_240515.jpg
12:02
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_newhallgoal_240515.jpg
0:50
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
1:05
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
