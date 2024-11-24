Watch Now
Questions surround Man City's 'aging squad'
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to unpack Manchester City's struggles so far this season and if there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Pep Guardiola's side.
Armstrong brings Southampton level v. Liverpool
Adam Armstrong's penalty is saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, but he gets his own rebound to tuck away Southampton's equalizer against Liverpool at St. Mary's.
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Southampton
A comedy of errors from the Saints results in Dominik Szoboszlai slotting home Liverpool's opener at St. Mary's.
What will Man United look like under Amirom?
Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux preview Manchester United's Matchweek 12 showdown against Ipswich Town, where Ruben Amorim will manage the Red Devils for the first time.
No timeline in place for investigation into Coote
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to share the latest news regarding the on-going investigation into Premier League referee David Coote's comments and potential violations stemming from viral social media videos.
Amorim discusses culture shift at Man United
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim sits down with Gary Neville to discuss his start at the club and the vision he has for the Red Devils moving forward.
Would a loss to Liverpool end City’s title hopes?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss the state of Manchester City following their fifth-straight loss in all competitions and their chances of competing with Liverpool in the title race.
PL Update: Spurs smash Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on a busy Saturday slate, including Spurs' shock win over Man City, Arsenal's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Chelsea's victory over Leicester City, and more.
Guardiola critical of Manchester City’s balance
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's shock 4-0 loss to Spurs at the Etihad in Matchweek 12.
Can Guardiola fix Man City’s ‘lack of hunger?’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard have a roundtable discussion regarding the job Pep Guardiola has to do to fix Manchester City's issues before they fall too far behind Liverpool in the title race.
Postecoglou proud of how Spurs handled Man City
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou shares his thoughts on his side's resounding 4-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 12
Manchester City drop their fifth-straight match in all competitions as Pep Guardiola's side suffers a huge 4-0 defeat at the hands of Spurs at the Etihad in Matchwek 12.