 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Darlington Xfinity Series results: Justin Allgaier wins on record-setting day
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar live updates at Indy road course: Blown engines, angry gestures among spicy prerace storylines
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Practice and Qualifying
Erik Jones ready to get back to racing after sitting out last two NASCAR Cup races

Top Clips

nbc_moto_nxtrace2_240511.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP, Race 2
nbc_pl_plupdate_240511.jpg
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
nbc_pl_chewininstantreax_240511.jpg
Chelsea going ‘in the right direction’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Darlington Xfinity Series results: Justin Allgaier wins on record-setting day
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar live updates at Indy road course: Blown engines, angry gestures among spicy prerace storylines
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Practice and Qualifying
Erik Jones ready to get back to racing after sitting out last two NASCAR Cup races

Top Clips

nbc_moto_nxtrace2_240511.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP, Race 2
nbc_pl_plupdate_240511.jpg
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
nbc_pl_chewininstantreax_240511.jpg
Chelsea going ‘in the right direction’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Sterling's curler puts Chelsea level v. Forest

May 11, 2024 02:14 PM
Raheem Sterling gets the Blues back on level terms just minutes after being subbed on with a lovely curling effort into the bottom corner of the net to make it 2-2 at the City Ground.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_240511.jpg
9:42
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewininstantreax_240511.jpg
1:25
Chelsea going ‘in the right direction’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvchehilites_240511.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chejacksongoalv2_240511.jpg
1:30
Jackson heads Chelsea 3-2 in front of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240511.jpg
1:35
Hudson-Odoi curls in go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvbhaehl_230511.jpg
11:36
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfbolygoal_240511.jpg
0:54
Boly heads Nottingham Forest level against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouvbreehl_230511.jpg
12:13
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvcpehl_230511.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chemudrykgoal_240511.jpg
1:06
Mudryk guides Chelsea in front of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burnleyrelagationreax_240511.jpg
1:33
Burnley relegated after 2-1 loss to Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvluthilites_240511.jpg
11:28
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Luton Town Matchweek 37
Now Playing