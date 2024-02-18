 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bobedwards_240218.jpg
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
nbc_pl_chriswilderintv_240218.jpg
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
nbc_pl_hojlundintv_240218.jpg
Hojlund: Man United ‘lucky’ to beat Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go in his 40s, accepting of move to first base
SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bobedwards_240218.jpg
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
nbc_pl_chriswilderintv_240218.jpg
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
nbc_pl_hojlundintv_240218.jpg
Hojlund: Man United ‘lucky’ to beat Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Hojlund shines in thriller against Luton Town

February 18, 2024 01:36 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Manchester United's 2-1 victory against Luton Town in an end-to-end affair at Kenilworth Road.
Up Next
nbc_pl_bobedwards_240218.jpg
1:21
Edwards: ‘No excuses’ for loss to Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chriswilderintv_240218.jpg
1:03
Wilder: Sheffield United in a ‘difficult place’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_hojlundintv_240218.jpg
2:29
Hojlund: Man United ‘lucky’ to beat Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
1:05
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
1:22
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvsmanufirstgoal_240218.jpg
1:20
Hojlund puts Man United 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhahl_240218.jpg
10:35
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brighton MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhareaxv3_240218.jpg
1:20
Blades had ‘no spirit’ in 5-0 loss to Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhafifthgoal_240218.jpg
1:20
Adingra’s brace gives Brighton 5-0 lead v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbha_fourthgoal_240218.jpg
1:09
Adingra powers Brighton to 4-0 lead v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuvsbhathirdgoal_240218.jpg
1:34
Robinson’s own goal makes it 3-0 for Brighton
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(105)_copy.jpg
1:07
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Blades
Now Playing