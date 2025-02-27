 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yordan Alvarez
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Chourio
Chicago Cubs Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Tucker

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250227.jpg
Spieth reflects on ‘solid start’ at PGA National

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yordan Alvarez
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Chourio
Chicago Cubs Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Tucker

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250227.jpg
Spieth reflects on ‘solid start’ at PGA National

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth

February 27, 2025 02:43 PM
David Ornstein joins Cara Banks to discuss Ruud van Nistelrooy's future at Leicester City and runs through Arsenal's potential list of candidates for their new sporting director.