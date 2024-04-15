 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
The Masters - Round One
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
The Masters - Round One
After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_palmergoal_240415.jpg
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_ornsteinchelsea_240415.jpg
How Chelsea ‘are compliant’ with PSRs
nbc_pl_titlerace_240415.jpg
Man City ‘a firm favorite’ to win Premier League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Amorim among Liverpool candidates to replace Klopp

April 15, 2024 02:47 PM
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to detail the latest news regarding Liverpool's managerial search with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club this summer.
nbc_pl_palmergoal_240415.jpg
1:11
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_ornsteinchelsea_240415.jpg
1:58
How Chelsea ‘are compliant’ with PSRs
nbc_pl_titlerace_240415.jpg
4:34
Man City ‘a firm favorite’ to win Premier League
nbc_pl_watkinsmixedzone_240415.JPG
4:00
Watkins not surprised by Villa’s upset of Arsenal
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240414.jpg
2:26
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
nbc_pl_update_240414.jpg
9:34
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race
nbc_pl_arsavlreact_240414.jpg
2:56
Reactions from Arsenal’s shock 2-0 loss to Villa
nbc_pl_artetaonloss_240414.jpg
3:26
Arteta: ‘The moment is now’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_watkinsmartinezonwin_240414.jpg
0:59
Watkins, Martinez react to Villa’s win v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_robertsonklopponloss_240414.jpg
1:23
Klopp, Robertson react to loss to Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arsavlhl_240414.jpg
11:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_goalavl2ars0_240414.jpg
1:34
Watkins chips Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Arsenal
