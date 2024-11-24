 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NWSL Championship 2024
Banda’s goal leads Pride over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship
ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Hachinohe City
Erin Jackson wins 500m at speed skating World Cup season opener
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
Jordan Stolz opens speed skating World Cup season with more wins and a new goal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_241124.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_amorimjongraeme_241124.jpg
What will Man United look like under Amirom?
nbc_pl_refscandal_241124.jpg
No timeline in place for investigation into Coote

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NWSL Championship 2024
Banda’s goal leads Pride over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship
ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Hachinohe City
Erin Jackson wins 500m at speed skating World Cup season opener
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
Jordan Stolz opens speed skating World Cup season with more wins and a new goal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_241124.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_amorimjongraeme_241124.jpg
What will Man United look like under Amirom?
nbc_pl_refscandal_241124.jpg
No timeline in place for investigation into Coote

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Amorim discusses culture shift at Man United

November 24, 2024 08:31 AM
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim sits down with Gary Neville to discuss his start at the club and the vision he has for the Red Devils moving forward.
Up Next
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241124.jpg
1:01
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorimjongraeme_241124.jpg
2:32
What will Man United look like under Amirom?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_refscandal_241124.jpg
2:33
No timeline in place for investigation into Coote
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcorn_241124.jpg
2:36
Questions surround Man City’s ‘aging squad’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_citydiscussion_241124.jpg
4:37
Would a loss to Liverpool end City’s title hopes?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_241123.jpg
18:10
PL Update: Spurs smash Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_241123.jpg
4:43
Guardiola critical of Manchester City’s balance
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatchanalysis_241123.jpg
6:01
Can Guardiola fix Man City’s ‘lack of hunger?’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_241123.jpg
2:00
Postecoglou proud of how Spurs handled Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mctot_241123.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Man City v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 12
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mctotpostmatch_241123.jpg
1:35
Man City in crisis mode after Spurs win 4-0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totgoal4_241123.jpg
1:49
Johnson makes it 4-0 for Spurs against Man City
Now Playing