Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2025 100 division merges 2026 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Amorim's takeaways from Man Utd's win v. Burnley

August 30, 2025 03:26 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe hear from Ruben Amorim and Scott Parker following Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 win against Burnley.

nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_pl_wov_eve_hl_250830_copy.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_muburhl_250830.jpg
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
nbc_pl_sunbrehl_250830.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_eve_goal2_250830v2.jpg
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totvbouhl_250830.jpg
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_goalmu3bur2_250830.jpg
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
nbc_pl_wov_goal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
nbc_pl_munbur_silvaintv_250830.jpg
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
nbc_pl_goalmu1bur0_250830.jpg
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
nbc_p_wov_goal1_250830.jpg
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
nbc_pl_evs_goal1_250830.jpg
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250830.jpg
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chefulhl_250830.jpg
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_cheful_postgame_250830.jpg
01:57
Fulham ‘couldn’t recover’ from VAR controversy
nbc_pl_cheful_fernandezgoal_250830.jpg
06:35
Fernandez’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_refereeing_v2_250830.jpg
02:36
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
nbc_pl_cheful_pedrogoal_250830.jpg
01:31
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_chelseapregame_250830.jpg
03:45
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho
nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_pl_garnachogoals_250829.jpg
05:01
Garnacho’s best PL goals ahead of Chelsea move

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
nbc_fnia_barkleyreflections_250830.jpg
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250830.jpg
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
vuelta_stage_8_finish.jpg
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
Andy_Reid_interview.jpg
06:24
Reid on evolution of the quarterback position
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
sales_nas_creditone_darlington_250830.jpg
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
nbc_nas_darlingtonpromo_250821.jpg
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
nbc_cfb_westillvsill_250829.jpg
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_250829.jpg
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_bretbielema_250829.jpg
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_cfb_texasosudiscussion_250829.jpg
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
nbc_cfb_draftkingsv2_250829.jpg
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_illinoisfirsttouchdown_250829.jpg
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
nbc_cfb_michigandiscussion_250829.jpg
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
barkleytaylorintv-250829.jpg
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
Andy_n_Jason_raw.jpg
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
Turner_raw_real_size.jpg
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3