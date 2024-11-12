 Skip navigation
Rick Pitino
St. John’s, Rick Pitino begin life as a ranked team as part of the week’s AP Top 25 national schedule
Kirby Smart
Georgia’s Kirby Smart calls his backup safety an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss
Nico Iamaleava Josh Heupel
Josh Heupel says No. 6 Tennessee should have QB Nico Iamaleava against No. 11 Georgia

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
Is Hill still a must-start for the rest of season?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Who's in, who's out of Amorim's Man United squad?

November 12, 2024 11:10 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola debate which players could fit into Ruben Amorim's system and who could find themselves out in the cold under new management at Manchester United.
nbc_pl_merinointvv2_241110.jpg
4:24
Merino: Arsenal must ‘focus on the present’
nbc_pl_gustointv_241110.jpg
4:59
Gusto ‘a bit upset’ after draw with Arsenal
nbc_pl_earle_241110.jpg
2:16
Konate an underrated part of Liverpool’s defense
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_241110.jpg
11:49
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoeua_241110.jpg
2:02
Cunha has been a ‘dynamic player’ for Wolves
nbc_pl_tactics_241110.jpg
4:37
Analyzing defensive mistakes from Chelsea, Arsenal
nbc_pl_lowedown_241011.jpg
5:56
Lowe Down: Man City are in a ‘dark place’
PLUpdateNew.jpg
13:34
PL Update: Chelsea and Arsenal duel to draw
nbc_pl_chevarsintvandreax_241110.jpg
3:36
Arteta, Maresca discuss draw in Chelsea v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_nfovnewv2_241110.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Forest v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_cuurellaandnetointv_241110.jpg
1:22
Neto, Cucurella react to draw v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_chevarshl_241110.jpg
10:15
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
