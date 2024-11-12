Watch Now
Who's in, who's out of Amorim's Man United squad?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola debate which players could fit into Ruben Amorim's system and who could find themselves out in the cold under new management at Manchester United.
Merino: Arsenal must ‘focus on the present’
Mikel Merino gives his reaction to Arsenal's draw with Chelsea, explaining the Gunners' priorities and why Stamford Bridge is such a tough place to play at.
Gusto ‘a bit upset’ after draw with Arsenal
Malo Gusto discusses Chelsea's draw to Arsenal in Matchweek 11, explaining the team's mindset and what the Blues must do to improve moving forward.
Konate an underrated part of Liverpool’s defense
Robbie Earle breaks down Ibrahima Konate's performance against Aston Villa, explaining why the French defender is his underappreciated performer of Matchweek 11.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 11 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Cunha has been a ‘dynamic player’ for Wolves
Robbie Mustoe explains why Matheus Cunha is his underappreciated performer for Matchweek 11, discussing what the 25-year-old does to set himself apart in the Premier League.
Analyzing defensive mistakes from Chelsea, Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to break down the two "avoidable goals" during the London Derby between Chelsea and Arsenal in Matchweek 11.
Lowe Down: Man City are in a ‘dark place’
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 8, including her thoughts on Manchester City's outlook under Pep Guardiola, the draw in the London Derby and more.
PL Update: Chelsea and Arsenal duel to draw
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe recap an exciting day in the Premier League, breaking down the draw between Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham's loss to Ipswich Town and Manchester United's dominant win.
Arteta, Maresca discuss draw in Chelsea v. Arsenal
Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca each give their take on the draw between Chelsea and Arsenal in Matchweek 11, with Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe reacting to the result.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
Nottingham Forest took the early lead but Newcastle rattled off three straight scores to pick up the victory in Matchweek 11.
Neto, Cucurella react to draw v. Arsenal
Pedro Neto and Marc Cucurella discuss Chelsea's hard-fought draw against Arsenal, explaining what they took away from the latest London Derby.