 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
nbc_oht_tatum_250215.jpg
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
nbc_oht_tatum_250215.jpg
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Christie drills Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Saints

February 15, 2025 10:34 AM
The Cherries double their advantage against Southampton as Ryan Christie buries his effort into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 at St. Mary's.
Up Next
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250215.jpg
3:40
Moyes grades Everton’s performance v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tarbetointv_250215.jpg
1:10
Beto, Tarkowski proud of effort v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_250215.jpg
9:37
PL Update: Arsenal edge past Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muspurspreview_250215.jpg
2:42
Can Man United get past Spurs without Diallo?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpeve_250215.jpg
9:55
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpevepostgame_250215.jpg
1:56
Moyes’ ‘stubborn’ Everton show grit against Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250215.jpg
1:38
Alcaraz fires Everton in front of Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250215.jpg
4:25
Mateta brings Crystal Palace level v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvipshlv2_250215.jpg
12:51
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Ipswich Town MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250215.jpg
1:19
Beto blasts Everton ahead of Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sou_bou_250215.jpg
9:37
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Bournemouth MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bou_goal3_250215v2.JPG
1:05
Tavernier’s belter gives Bournemouth 3-1 lead
Now Playing